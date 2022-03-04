Friday prayers resume at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid
Congregational prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city area on Friday for the first time in 31 weeks as the number of Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir showed a rapid decline.
Hundreds assembled at the mosque in the morning for the weekly Friday prayers after over seven months, officials said.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar had visited the 14th century mosque in the Nowhatta area on Monday to take stock of arrangements being made to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour is followed in case congregational prayers are allowed to resume.
The historic mosque remained mostly closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.
