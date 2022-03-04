Left Menu

One held for defaming Chhattisgarh govt on online portal

One person has been arrested for allegedly defaming the Chhattisgarh government on an online portal, said police on Friday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:11 IST
One held for defaming Chhattisgarh govt on online portal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested for allegedly defaming the Chhattisgarh government on an online portal, said police on Friday. The development came after a complainant Khilwan Nishad filed a report with the Civil Lines police station alleging that the CEO of an online portal indiawriters.in Nilesh Sharma defamed the state government with "fake" news in an article titled "Ghurva ki Mitti."

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nilesh Sharma, 38, a resident of Raipur. He was arrested on Thursday. The police have seized the mobile of the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022