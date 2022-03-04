Left Menu

Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Iran's red lines

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:13 IST
Hossein Amirabdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that the West's "haste" to reach a nuclear agreement "cannot prevent the observance of Iran's red lines", including economic guarantees.

"Our delegation will continue to work hard to reach a final and good agreement," Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as telling the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell by telephone.

