One held for defaming Chhattisgarh govt on online portal

One person has been arrested for allegedly defaming the Chhattisgarh government on an online portal, said police on Friday. The development came after a complainant Khilwan Nishad filed a report with the Civil Lines police station alleging that the CEO of an online portal indianwriters.co.in Nilesh Sharma defamed the state government with "fake" news in an article titled "Ghurva ki Mitti."

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nilesh Sharma, 38, a resident of Raipur. He was arrested on Thursday. The police have seized the mobile of the accused. (ANI)

