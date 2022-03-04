Left Menu

Russian advance on port city of Mykolayiv has been halted, says Ukrainian official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian advance on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv has been halted, an adviser to Ukraine's president said on Friday, after local authorities reported Russian troops entering the ship-building hub on the Black Sea for the first time.

"We can feel cautious optimism about the future prospects of the enemy offensive - I think that it will be stopped in other areas also," military adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised briefing.

