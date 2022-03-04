Russian advance on port city of Mykolayiv has been halted, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian advance on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv has been halted, an adviser to Ukraine's president said on Friday, after local authorities reported Russian troops entering the ship-building hub on the Black Sea for the first time.
"We can feel cautious optimism about the future prospects of the enemy offensive - I think that it will be stopped in other areas also," military adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams 'super team' hungry for more as they celebrate Super Bowl championship; Olympics-Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test and more
Ukrainian president discussed shelling in eastern Ukraine with EU's Michel
Lithuania's Nauseda says sanctions are on the table in Ukrainian crisis
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party