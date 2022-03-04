UN rights body approves probe into alleged Russian violations in Ukraine
- Country:
- Switzerland
The U.N. Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly onn Friday for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during Russia's military actions in Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.
"It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible," Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote.
Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine and its delegate Evgeny Ustinov told the Council that the resolution's backers "will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine."
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is 'false'
U.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz in Munich
WRAPUP 11-Russia's military build-up near Ukraine is growing, not shrinking, warns West
Venezuela a key Russian ally in Latin America - Borisov