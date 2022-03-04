Left Menu

UN rights body approves probe into alleged Russian violations in Ukraine

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.N. Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly onn Friday for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during Russia's military actions in Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

"It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible," Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine and its delegate Evgeny Ustinov told the Council that the resolution's backers "will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine."

