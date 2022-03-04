Left Menu

Fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa’s son arrested for sending obscene messages to film actress

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Choreographer and fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa's son Adam Bidapa (28) has been arrested for allegedly sending ''obscene'' messages to a film actress, police said on Friday.

"One lady had complained against Adam Bidappa that she is being harassed by him through obscene messages. Hence, a case was registered on Thursday at Indira Nagar police station and Adam has been secured by police to inquire and investigate into the complaints made against him," a police officer said.

According to police sources, Adam had sent messages on February 25 night.

The actress, who was arrested two years ago on charges of using drugs, has submitted the chat details to the police accusing Adam of harassing her, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

