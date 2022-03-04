Left Menu

Kashmiri-Ukrainian bride urges PM Modi to stop war in her country

A Kashmiri--Ukrainian bride urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the ongoing war in her country. The appeal came amidst the Russia-Ukraine war that began nine days back.

ANI | Tral, Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST
Kashmiri-Ukraine bride appeals PM Modi(ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Kashmiri--Ukrainian bride urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the ongoing war in her country. The appeal came amidst the Russia-Ukraine war that began nine days back. She also requested PM Modi to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. The Ukrainer was seen pleading for the safety of the fire inflicted Ukrainians.

She appealed about saving as many people as possible and stated that today, her country was fighting for democracy. She also warned about the negative repercussions on India of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. She ended the appeal on an emotional patriotic note. The Ukraine-Russia war fully escalated on 24 February 2022 when Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

