VP Naidu calls for preservation of Goa’s rich cultural traditions and linguistic, literary heritage

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today advised public representatives to maintain high standards and protect the dignity and sanctity of institutions like Parliament and the offices of those holding high constitutional positions.

Inaugurating a newly constructed state-of-the-art Durbar Hall in the precincts of Goa's Raj Bhavan, he expressed his concern over disruptions in Parliament and the recent happenings in some legislatures. He said people's representatives can criticise the budget or an address if they did not like it and must avoid anything that will weaken democracy. "We must respect these institutions", he added.

He said India as the largest parliamentary democracy is setting a great example to the rest of the world through peaceful change or continuation of regimes during elections.

"In a democracy if you don't like, you can criticize, you can educate and agitate peacefully and wait for your turn. We must have patience to respect the mandate of the people", the Vice President added.

The Vice President also urged all public representatives to participate in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to contribute towards the momentum for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He said the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is keen to transform the country and the lives of the people by bringing in reforms.

He said that even after 75 years of independence, the country was facing challenges like poverty, illiteracy, regional disparities, social and gender discrimination and it is the duty of every government and individual to focus their attention on eradicating them.

Apart from eradicating various social evils, the Vice President said that the focus of all political parties must be on bridging urban-rural divide, uplifting the poorest of the poor and totally empowering women. "We must further see to it that India marches forward as a strong, stable and prosperous nation".

He said that India which was once known as Vishwaguru always believed in peaceful co-existence and never attacked any country. He said "We believe in "Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu" and share and care is the core of Indian philosophy".

Describing Goa as a special place, Shri Naidu said, "With its cultural and linguistic diversity, scenic splendour and the warmth and hospitality of the people here, Goa has always had a special place in my heart." He said that with Goa's natural beauty, extensive forest cover, diversity of flora and fauna and rich cultural heritage, the state remains at the top of tourist destinations in India.

Shri Naidu said that apart from its natural beauty, Goa also enjoys a healthy socio-political culture. He called for the preservation of Goa's rich cultural traditions and linguistic, literary heritage. "It is important to support efforts to preserve Goan culture, festivals and the rich diversity of its traditional cuisine," he added.

The Vice President said that among Goa's many impressive accomplishments is the fact that it boasts of the highest per capita income and is at the top of the least poor states in the country.

Praising the grand structure of the Durbar Hall, Shri Naidu said that the building was a reflection of Goan architecture, with its transparent walls and wide verandas. He mentioned that the Durbar Hall with a seating capacity of 800 persons is the second largest hall in Goa after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Stadium.

The Governor of Goa, Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism, Shri Shripad Naik, Leader of Opposition, Shri Digambar Kamat and others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)