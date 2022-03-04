Collateral damage: Heritage experts worried over fate of cultural sites in war-hit Ukraine

Pictures of Christmas celebrations held last December at the iconic Freedom Square in Kharkiv stand in stark contrast to its present funerary condition, as the Russian military assault has reduced the historic site in Ukraine's second largest city to a sea of debris, with many heritage buildings facing it bearing a heavy brunt of the ongoing war.

Kharkiv is no stranger to bombings, having been wrecked heavily by invading German Nazi forces during World War II. But the recent attack on the popular city-centre square, one of the largest in Europe, in a digital age, has perhaps, magnified the agony of the former capital of Ukraine.

The nearly century-old Freedom Square, renamed so after the Independence of Ukraine in 1991, post the Soviet Union's disintegration, virtually felt the country's pain when three days ago, Russian missiles pummelled it, severely damaging the iconic Kharkiv Oblast Council building and other historic structures in its periphery. As heavy shelling continued in Ukraine claiming human lives and damaging key sites in the eastern European country, heritage experts and global institutions have expressed worry over the fate of its historic architectural legacy, saying cultural heritage is ''often a target'' in a war to ''hurt the pride of the other side''.

Till a few days ago, the yellow-blue Ukrainian flag fluttered proudly atop the Kharkiv Oblast Council building, endowed with imposing columns in facade and a flag-style embellishment on top, but the landmark is now covered largely in soot, bearing scars of the war.

Instagram pages on Ukraine and its tourist sites, till recently had published dazzling images of the architectural wonders in the country, but since the war, their feeds are photographs of battle-scarred public buildings, damaged cultural sites and the Freedom Square overrun with debris.

Many heritage experts feel that it is Kharkiv today, but could be Kyiv tomorrow, as the Russian army convoy reportedly advances closer to the capital each passing day.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay called for ''protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage, which bears witness to the country's rich history, and includes its seven World Heritage sites – notably located in Lviv and Kyiv; the cities of Odessa and Kharkiv, members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network; its national archives, some of which feature in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register; and its sites commemorating the tragedy of the Holocaust.'' In a statement issued on March 3, UNESCO said it underlines the obligations of international humanitarian law, notably the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its 1954 and 1999 Protocols, to refrain from inflicting damage to cultural property, and ''condemns all attacks and damage to cultural heritage in all its forms in Ukraine''.

''We must safeguard this cultural heritage, as a testimony of the past but also as a vector of peace for the future, which the international community has a duty to protect and preserve for future generations,'' she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Russia had launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24 following weeks of escalating tensions between the two nations.

The crisis since then has deepened, with foreign policy experts saying it will have a ''human cost'' and ''financial cost''. But, heritage experts and institutions have warned of a ''cultural cost'' too.

The heart of Kyiv is called Independence Square or Maidan Nezalezhnosti and contains six fountains, Independence Column and artificial waterfall. One can see the domes of Sofia Cathedral built in the 11th century, Andreevskaya Church built in the 18th century, City Parliament, Central Mall, and many administrative buildings, according to Kiev.info website.

Sites in other historic cities, like Odessa, made famous by a nearly 100-year-old classic 'Battleship Potemkin', and Kherson, are equally at risk, experts have warned.

War-ravaged Kharkiv is a modern European city that attracted tourists with its Soviet-style architecture like the Derzhprom built in the 1920s. Other breathtaking historical sites in the city, include the Annunciation Cathedral, whose current avatar was completed in 1901 with lofty spires and bell towers, and the Kharkiv railway station, originally a 19th century structure, said to have been damaged during World War II, and rebuilt in Soviet regime.

US-based Getty Trust, known around the world as a cultural and philanthropic institution, has also issued a statement on the ongoing conflict.

''At risk in Ukraine are millions of artworks and monuments, including monuments representing centuries of history from the Byzantine to the Baroque periods, as well as UNESCO World Heritage sites,'' it said.

It said, ''The material cultural legacy of the world is our common heritage, the identity and inspiration for all humanity. Cultural heritage has the power to unite us and is critical for achieving peace. It is also too often the target of war, another way to destroy and overtake a society by erasing its memory''.

''What precious little remains in the world of our ancient heritage is already suffering from wanton destruction, looting, neglect, reckless overdevelopment, and climate change. To have even more lost to senseless war is unconscionable,'' it said.

''We condemn the cultural atrocities being committed now in Ukraine, together with the unfathomable human and environmental losses... What is taking place in Ukraine is a tragedy of monumental proportions,'' the trust said.

Murari Kumar Jha, heritage expert and assistant professor at Ahmedabad University, told PTI, ''We are seeing on TV and online portals, visuals of damage suffered by heritage buildings in Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv. Humans and heritage both suffer in a war. Ukraine had suffered in a massive way in World War II.'' Jha, who has lived in Europe for pursuing higher studies, is among cultural experts, who have expressed deep concern over the present situation.

''Cultural sites get attacked in a war situation, as one side tries to deny the greatness of the other, which these heritage buildings represent. While military assets and installations are primary targets in any warfare, for strategic reasons, cultural landmarks are targeted because they symbolise the pride of a nation, and bringing them down is, in that way, a psychological tactic to also demoralise a nation,'' he said.

A website has come up, styled as Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO), which describes itself as a ''group of cultural heritage professionals'' working to identify and archive at-risk sites, digital content, and data in Ukrainian cultural heritage institutions.

