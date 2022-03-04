Left Menu

Suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar kills at least 30

The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition, police and hospital officials said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in years on Pakistan's Shi'ite minority which has long been targeted by Sunni Muslim Islamist militants, including Islamic State and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

Reuters | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:41 IST
Suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar kills at least 30
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque during Friday prayers in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 30 people, police and hospital officials said. The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition, police and hospital officials said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in years on Pakistan's Shi'ite minority which has long been targeted by Sunni Muslim Islamist militants, including Islamic State and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban. "We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital," police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters. In recent years, Pakistan's military has reined in almost daily attacks by clamping down on militant groups.

Mohammad Aasim, spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital where victims have been brought, told Reuters they had received more than 30 bodies. Senior police official Ijaz Khan confirmed that at least 30 had been killed and that it was a suicide bombing.

He told Reuters that two armed men arrived near the mosque on a motorcycle and were stopped for a search by police on duty outside. "They opened fire on the police...and entered the mosque," he said.

Police are still determining if both had carried out suicide attacks inside the mosque. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing, according to his office.

The attack comes as the Australian cricket team are touring Pakistan for the first time in over two decades and are staying in Islamabad, 140 kilometres (87 miles) from Peshawar. Pakistan recently started hosting international teams again after security concerns forced them to shift many of their high profile international hosting to the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022