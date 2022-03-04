Chhattisgarh: Scribe from web portal held for fake news against Cong leaders

A journalist of a web portal was arrested in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for allegedly circulating fake news against Congress leaders by using ''symbolic names'', a police official said on Friday.

Nilesh Sharma was arrested on Wednesday and was remanded in judicial custody the next day, the official said.

"The journalist allegedly published fake news against leaders of the Congress by using symbolic names in the web portal's column. On the complaint of Congress worker Khilawan Nishad, a case was registered under IPC provisions at Civil Lines police station,'' he informed.

