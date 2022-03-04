Left Menu

School manager, teacher sent to jail for raping Class-3 student

On the basis of a complaint filed by her father, the two accused were arrested and produced before the district court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.They have been booked under Section 376 rape of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.The victim was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination. Her report confirmed rape, the police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private school manager and a teacher have been sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly raping an eight-year-old student here, police said on Friday.

The girl is a Class 3 student of a private school under Kotwali police station area, they said. After coming home from the school on Thursday, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. On the basis of a complaint filed by her father, the two accused were arrested and produced before the district court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

They have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The victim was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination. Her report confirmed rape, the police said.

