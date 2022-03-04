Left Menu

German extremists going to Ukraine are isolated cases -ministry

Updated: 04-03-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:57 IST
There have been "significantly fewer" than 10 recorded cases of Germans from the right-wing extremist spectrum who have traveled to Ukraine to take part in combat operations there, a German Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

One way to stop the extremists from leaving the country is to take away their passports and security officials are currently working on this, the spokesperson said.

However, German law does not allow for prohibiting Ukrainian nationals or German Ukrainians to travel back to Ukraine to take part in the defence of their country, he said.

