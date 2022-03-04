Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:01 IST
Regular physical hearing in Madras HC from Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Regular physical hearing of the cases at the Madras High Court, both at the principal seat here and the Bench at Madurai, will commence from March 7.

The decision is taken in view of the connectivity issues, which cause delay in hearing the cases and to ensure proper hearing of the case, that too expeditiously, on the directions of the Chief Justice, a press release from Registrar-General P Dhanabal said on Friday.

Advocates, who are senior citizens or persons with disability, may avail the hybrid mode of hearing by furnishing information to the Registry in advance, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

