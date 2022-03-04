Regular physical hearing in Madras HC from Monday

Regular physical hearing of the cases at the Madras High Court, both at the principal seat here and the Bench at Madurai, will commence from March 7.

The decision is taken in view of the connectivity issues, which cause delay in hearing the cases and to ensure proper hearing of the case, that too expeditiously, on the directions of the Chief Justice, a press release from Registrar-General P Dhanabal said on Friday.

Advocates, who are senior citizens or persons with disability, may avail the hybrid mode of hearing by furnishing information to the Registry in advance, the release added.

