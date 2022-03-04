Left Menu

Mob torches police vehicle following accident on NH 116 in Bengal's East Midnapur

A mob on Friday torched a police vehicle after one person was killed and seven were left injured in an accident on the National Highway 116B between Daisai and Telipukur area under Marishada Police Station limits in West Bengal's East Midnapur district.

ANI | East Midnapur (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:16 IST
Mob torches police vehicle following accident on NH 116 in Bengal's East Midnapur
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mob on Friday torched a police vehicle after one person was killed and seven were left injured in an accident on the National Highway 116B between Daisai and Telipukur area under Marishada Police Station limits in West Bengal's East Midnapur district. Following the incident, a fire tender reached the site and doused the fire. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters from the national highway. The police also arrested five people for setting a police vehicle on fire.

Speaking to reporters, Amarnath K, Superintendent of Police, East Midnapur district said, "An accident occurred on NH 116 B. A sand truck coming from Contai towards Nandakumar and truck slowed down after seeing police vehicle, at the same time a Contai- Howrah passenger bus was coming in high speed and the bus driver was not able to control, dashed the truck and came to the opposite line resulting in a head-on collision with an auto which was coming from the opposite line." "One died and seven injured. A police vehicle torched and five people arrested in connection with this," the SP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022