Left Menu

Delhi Civil Defence volunteer held in car robbery case

The car was recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police southwest Gaurav Sharma said.According to police, a case was registered on Sunday at Vasant Kunj North police station on the complaint of Dharmendar Kumar, a driver. The accused hired his cab for Munirka from Rangpuri in Vasant Kunj.The suspects, who posed as passengers, robbed him of his car using a toy gun, and fled the scene.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:33 IST
Delhi Civil Defence volunteer held in car robbery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested along with his associate in a car robbery case in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sachin and Mausam alias Manoj (27), both residents of Rangpuri, they said.

Mausam works as an event organiser, while Sachin is a Delhi Civil Defence volunteer and also works as an event organizer, police said.

The two were arrested on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off, they said. The car was recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

According to police, a case was registered on Sunday at Vasant Kunj North police station on the complaint of Dharmendar Kumar, a driver. The accused hired his cab for Munirka from Rangpuri in Vasant Kunj.

The suspects, who posed as passengers, robbed him of his car using a toy gun, and fled the scene. Police said they are investigating further.

Apart from the car, one motorcycle and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022