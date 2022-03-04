Delhi Civil Defence volunteer held in car robbery case

A 29-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested along with his associate in a car robbery case in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sachin and Mausam alias Manoj (27), both residents of Rangpuri, they said.

Mausam works as an event organiser, while Sachin is a Delhi Civil Defence volunteer and also works as an event organizer, police said.

The two were arrested on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off, they said. The car was recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

According to police, a case was registered on Sunday at Vasant Kunj North police station on the complaint of Dharmendar Kumar, a driver. The accused hired his cab for Munirka from Rangpuri in Vasant Kunj.

The suspects, who posed as passengers, robbed him of his car using a toy gun, and fled the scene. Police said they are investigating further.

Apart from the car, one motorcycle and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, they added.

