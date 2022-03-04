Left Menu

Foreign minister accuses Russian soldiers of rape in Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russian soldiers had committed rape in Ukrainian cities. Kuleba did not give any evidence for his claim. "But this is the only tool of civilization that is available to us to make sure that eventually all those who made this war possible will be brought to justice," said Kuleba, who was speaking in English.

Updated: 04-03-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:39 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russian soldiers had committed rape in Ukrainian cities. Kuleba did not give any evidence for his claim. Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

"When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities - and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities - it's difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law," Kuleba told an event at Chatham House in London. "But this is the only tool of civilization that is available to us to make sure that eventually all those who made this war possible will be brought to justice," said Kuleba, who was speaking in English.

