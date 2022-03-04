Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv issues air raid warning as Russians attack
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:43 IST
Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv issued an air raid warning on Friday after the authorities reported fighting around the city as Russian forces sought to advance.
Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainian authorities said the Russian advance on the ship-building hub had been halted after Regional Governor Vitaliy Kim reported Russian troops entering the city.
