Court directs HR&CE to de-seal Mylapore Club

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to remove the seal in the premises of the Mylapore Club situated here for two months.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, which gave the interim direction while admitting a writ appeal from the club, also directed the department to re-determine the arrears of rent in the meantime. The matter was adjourned for two months.

Originally, the century-old club situated on the property belonging to Sri Karpagambal-Kapaleeswarar temple, challenged the notice issued by the HR&CE demanding payment of revised rate of rent with arrears. The notice issued in December 2021 demanded the rent, fixed from July 1, 2016.

By an order passed on February 4 this year, Justice S M Subramaniam had upheld the notice and observed that the petitioner club has to comply with the demand or in the event of any objections in respect of the calculations, prefer an appeal before the competent authority in the manner prescribed under provisions of the HR&CE Act. He dismissed the writ petition.

Following the dismissal of the petition, the HR&CE department sealed the club premises.

Hence, the present writ appeal.

