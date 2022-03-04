Left Menu

Regularise services of computer operators: HC to TN govt

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to regularise the services of 45 computer operators, working in various Regional Transport Offices RTOs in the state.Justice V Parthiban gave the direction recently while allowing a writ petition from Vanamamalai and 44 others.This writ petition stands allowed and the respondents are directed to regularise the services of the petitioners in the light of the judgment of this court rendered on February 2 and December 7, 2021, the judge said.The petitioners case is that they have been working as computer operators in various RTOs in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:53 IST
Regularise services of computer operators: HC to TN govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to regularise the services of 45 computer operators, working in various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state.

Justice V Parthiban gave the direction recently while allowing a writ petition from Vanamamalai and 44 others.

''This writ petition stands allowed and the respondents are directed to regularise the services of the petitioners in the light of the judgment of this court rendered on February 2 and December 7, 2021,'' the judge said.

The petitioners' case is that they have been working as computer operators in various RTOs in Tamil Nadu. Their work is related to data entry, backlog update, photograph of individuals, printing and lamination of cards.

They were all originally engaged through state-run ELCOT and later through other agencies. The petitioners have been continuously engaged for a period of 15 to 20 years.

Taking note of the continuous and increasing workload in the Transport department, its commissioner sent a proposal to the government in May 2014 and a reminder in December 2017. But there was no response.

Hence, the present writ petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022