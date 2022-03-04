Left Menu

KCR hands over cheques to kin of 2 Galwan martyrs

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:58 IST
KCR hands over cheques to kin of 2 Galwan martyrs
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

To fulfill his promise, Rao came to Jharkhand from the national capital and handed over the cheques to the kin of two martyred jawans at the official residence of Soren. The soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the LAC.

