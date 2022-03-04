Left Menu

Russian upper house backs bill imposing jail terms for fake news about its army

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's upper house of parliament approved a draft law on Friday that would impose a jail term of up to 15 years for people who intentionally spread "fake" information about Russia's armed forces, the TASS news agency reported.

The bill will become law once President Vladimir Putin signs it, as he is widely expected to do. Moscow says it is fighting back in what it casts as an information war with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

