More deaths and more suffering expected in Ukraine in days to come, NATO says

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:28 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI

The war in Ukraine will cause more deaths and destruction over the coming days, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling on Russia's President Vladimir Putin to withdraw all troops from Ukraine without conditions.

"The days to come are likely to be worse, with more deaths, more suffering and more destruction," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

