US Domestic News Roundup: Sacklers will pay up to $6 billion to resolve Purdue opioid lawsuits - mediator; Jury acquits only Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Sacklers will pay up to $6 billion to resolve Purdue opioid lawsuits - mediator

The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with nine attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the opioid epidemic, according to a court filing.

Jury acquits only Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid

A Kentucky jury on Thursday acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbors of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the Black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020. Detective Brett Hankison, 45, whose stray bullets hit a neighboring apartment in the city of Louisville during the execution of a "no knock" search warrant after midnight, was the only officer charged in the case, with wanton endangerment.

Trump to turn over documents in New York civil probe, need not testify during appeal

Donald Trump will turn over some documents to New York's attorney general for her civil probe into his business practices, but need not answer questions under oath while he appeals a judge's order that he testify. The developments are part of an agreement on Thursday between the former U.S. president, his oldest children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, and Attorney General Letitia James.

New York Times tech workers vote to join union

A group of nearly 600 tech employees at The New York Times Co has voted to unionize as the company faces claims it unlawfully interfered with labor organizing, according to election results announced on Thursday. The workers voted 404-88 to join The NewsGuild of New York, which already represents other Times employees, according to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The bargaining unit, known as the Times Tech Guild, is now the largest tech-worker union in the U.S., according to the NewsGuild.

Texas appeals order stopping it from investigating parents of transgender teen

Texas has appealed a judge's order that blocked the state from investigating the parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl for providing her with gender-affirming medical treatments that Governor Greg Abbott says are "child abuse." The appeal notice, first posted online by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, seeks to overturn a temporary restraining order issued on Wednesday by Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum to halt the state's probe of the family.

U.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood

More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The two men were handcuffed and separated, according to the Reuters reporter who witnessed the incident. The witness said the officers also pulled what appeared to be body armor components from the car. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.

With a nod to climate change, Alaska's Iditarod marks its 50th running

Every year since 1973, Alaska has celebrated the virtues of perseverance and fortitude by hosting the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile (1,610-km) dog sled race across the state's frozen wilderness that pushes its participants to the limits of endurance. But Alaska is much less frozen than it was 50 years ago. The state has warmed at more than twice the global rate, altering the Anchorage-to-Nome race along with nearly every aspect of life in the far north.

Anti-Semitic propaganda in U.S. went up by 27% in 2021, advocacy group says

Incidents of anti-Semitic propaganda in the United States rose by 27% in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League, a New York-based advocacy group, said in a report on Thursday. It said the 352 incidents were up from 277 in 2020.

U.S. Supreme Court nixes CIA contractors' testimony on Guantanamo detainee

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that due to national security concerns two former CIA contractors cannot be questioned in a Polish investigation into the treatment of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure who was repeatedly subjected to a type of torture called waterboarding. The justices ruled 6-3 that Central Intelligence Agency contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen cannot be subpoenaed under a U.S. law that lets federal courts enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding. Zubaydah, 50, is one of 39 remaining detainees at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Solid U.S. job gains forecast in February; unemployment rate seen dipping to 3.9%

U.S. employers likely maintained a strong pace of hiring in February, pushing the labor market closer to maximum employment, but rising headwinds from geopolitical tensions could hurt business confidence and slow job growth in the months ahead. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to show labor market conditions tightening further, with the unemployment rate resuming its downward trend and a shortage of workers continuing to drive up wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)