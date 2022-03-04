World News Roundup: Factbox-Five facts about Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Tehran's red lines and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Factbox-Five facts about Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Below are five facts about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the biggest in Europe by capacity, which Russian troops have seized, according to the regional state administration. Ukraine said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire. The fire was later extinguished.

Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Tehran's red lines

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday the West's "haste" to reach a nuclear deal "cannot prevent the observance of Iran's red lines," including economic guarantees. Negotiations on reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear accord appear near a climax, amid talk of an imminent ministerial meeting. Such a meeting, said Amirabdollahian, "requires full compliance with the red lines."

Fire put out at Europe's biggest nuclear plant after battle causes alarm

A huge blaze at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power station was extinguished on Friday, and officials said the plant in southeastern Ukraine was operating normally after it was seized by Russian forces in fighting that caused global alarm. Separately, a presidential advisor said Ukraine had halted an advance on the city of Mykolayiv after local authorities said Russian troops had entered. If captured, the city of 500,000 people in southern Ukraine, where Russian forces have made the most progress so far, would be the biggest yet to fall.

Berlin's main train station becomes Ukrainian refugee welcome center

Ukrainian refugee Anastasia said she has barely slept in the 90 hours it has taken her to flee to Berlin after Russian missiles started raining down on her hometown of Kharkiv, blowing out the windows of her flat. Now the 31-year-old artist, who did not give her last name for fear of repercussions for her relatives left behind, is one of more than a thousand mainly women and children arriving each day in Germany via Poland to seek refuge.

Ukraine's president urges Russians to protest over attack on nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Russians on Friday to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. A building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was set ablaze during intense fighting, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday, triggering fears of a potential nuclear disaster. The blaze was later extinguished.

Russian seizure of Ukraine nuclear plant sparks worries about radiation monitoring

Russia's seizure of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant has raised fears about access to radiation data, atomic experts said, although they stressed they did not see immediate radiological risks and a U.N. watchdog said its reactors were undamaged. Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, Ukrainian authorities said.

Putin says Russia's neighbours should not escalate tensions

President Vladimir Putin urged Russia's neighbours on Friday not to escalate tensions, eight days after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine. "There are no bad intentions towards our neighbours. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfil all our obligations and will continue to fulfil them," Putin said in televised remarks.

Most EU women blame COVID pandemic for spike in gender violence -poll

Nearly three out of four European Union women think the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred an increase in physical and psychological violence against them, according to a Eurobarometer poll published on Friday. The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament ahead of Women's Day on March 8, shows 77% of women in the EU think the pandemic caused a rise in gender violence in their countries, with nine in 10 respondents in Greece and Portugal saying so.

Suicide bombing at Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar kills at least 30

A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque during Friday prayers in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 30 people, police and hospital officials said. The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition, police and hospital officials said.

EU eyes more Russia sanctions, NATO wary of Ukraine calls for no-fly zone

The European Union will step up sanctions against Russia, foreign ministers gathered in Brussels said on Friday, but they resisted Kyiv's calls for military action that would risk dragging the NATO military alliance into the war. In Brussels for talks with NATO and EU peers, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said that all options remained on the table with regard to new sanctions against Russia for the invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

