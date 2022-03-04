Left Menu

BBC ban in Russia 'won't save Putin from truth' -UK's Wallace

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:38 IST
BBC ban in Russia 'won't save Putin from truth' -UK's Wallace
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Russia has taken "an outrageous step" in cutting access to several foreign news outlets including the BBC and it will not spare President Vladimir Putin from the truth, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"I think it's the wrong thing to do, it won't save President Putin from the truth," Wallace told journalists after a meeting in Copenhagen of defence ministers from Britain, Denmark and Sweden.

"I think is an outrageous step against our freedoms," Wallace said after Russia blocked several foreign news organisations' websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, for spreading what it alleged was false information about its war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022