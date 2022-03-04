BBC ban in Russia 'won't save Putin from truth' -UK's Wallace

Russia has taken "an outrageous step" in cutting access to several foreign news outlets including the BBC and it will not spare President Vladimir Putin from the truth, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"I think it's the wrong thing to do, it won't save President Putin from the truth," Wallace told journalists after a meeting in Copenhagen of defence ministers from Britain, Denmark and Sweden.

"I think is an outrageous step against our freedoms," Wallace said after Russia blocked several foreign news organisations' websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, for spreading what it alleged was false information about its war in Ukraine.

