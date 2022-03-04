U.S. taking 'all measures' to stop Russia benefiting from IMF assets -Treasury official
- Country:
- United States
The United States is committed to taking all measures to prevent Russia from benefiting from its holdings of International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights, a U.S. Treasury official said on Friday, saying Moscow faced big hurdles to doing so.
Russia received $17 billion in SDRs in a new IMF allocation last year, but to spend it Moscow would need to find a partner country willing to exchange them for underlying currencies in the form of an interest-bearing loan.
The United States and its partners, which account for the large majority of available counterparts in the IMF's SDR transactions system, will not undertake any such exchanges, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- U.S. Treasury
- Russia
- The United States
ALSO READ
Britain made clear to Moscow that NATO's open-door policy won't change, Wallace says
EU to stay alert as long as Moscow does not pull back troops, von der Leyen says
WRAPUP 1-Shelling breaks out in east Ukraine as West and Moscow dispute troop moves
Russia expels US deputy chief of mission in Moscow
Russia expels U.S.'s second highest official at embassy in Moscow - U.S. State Department