Thieves steal gold, silver, even spoons, clothes from Indore home
Thieves not only stole gold and silver jewellery, idols and coins from a house in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, but they have even taken away ration, crockery and spoons as well as women's garments, a police official said on Friday.
The house in Swastik Vihar Colony was broken into by unidentified people on Thursday night, the Rau police station official said.
Rau police station house officer Narendra Raghuvanshi said he had never come across this kind of a ''clean sweep'' house break-in theft in his 24 years' service.
''There must have been three to four thieves and CCTV footage was being checked to nab them,'' he said.
