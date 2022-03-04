Left Menu

NIA files charge sheet against 5 Khalistani terrorists in arms dropping case in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:02 IST
NIA files charge sheet against 5 Khalistani terrorists in arms dropping case in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet in a special court here against five Khalistani terrorists, including the chief of proscribed International Sikh Youth Federation, in a case related to smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics via drones from Pakistan, an official said.

A spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said the charge sheet was filed against ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode alias ''Baba'' of Moga (Punjab), who is hiding in Pakistan, and his four arrested associates -- Harmesh Singh alias ''Kali'' of Kilche village of Ferozpur, Darvesh Singh alias ''Shinda'' of Bainke Wale Jhugge, Gurmukh Singh of New Hardayal Nagar in Jalandhar and Gagandeep Singh of Guru Nanakpura, Phagwara-Kapurthala.

The NIA said the case was initially registered at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur on August 25, 2021, and later re-registered by the agency on November 6, 2021, under various sections of Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said these illegal consignments were sent by Rode and his associates from Pakistan via drones.

''These consignments were received by the co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India,'' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said incriminating evidence has been found against all the charge-sheeted accused persons.

Till now, five accused have been arrested in the case while Rode is absconding, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022