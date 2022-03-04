US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures cut some losses after solid jobs data
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:09 IST
U.S. stock index futures cut some losses on Friday after data pointed to solid jobs growth in February, although lingering concerns about the Ukraine conflict weighed on sentiment.
At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 216 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 25 points, or 0.57%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 66.75 points, or 0.48%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement