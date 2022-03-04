Left Menu

Turkey renews effort to mediate in Ukraine war

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:14 IST
Turkey renews effort to mediate in Ukraine war
Turkey's foreign minister says Ankara wants to bring Russia and Ukraine's top diplomats together for talks during an international diplomacy forum in the country next week.

Speaking Friday to reporters in Brussels where he attended a NATO meeting, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian Foreign Minister Seygey Lavrov has confirmed his attendance at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held in the Mediterranean coastal city between March 11-13.

Cavusoglu said a meeting between Lavrov and Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba could be possible, but added that he was not certain Ukrainian officials would be able to attend.

Turkey, which has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia, has been trying to balance its relations with both. It has repeatedly offered to mediate between the two.

