Plea to save soil from degradation

Seeking immediate action to save soil, Isha Outreach, a non-profit organisation, made a representation at a session hosted by the United Nations Environment Assembly in virtual mode on Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:14 IST
Seeking immediate action to save soil, Isha Outreach, a non-profit organisation, made a representation at a session hosted by the United Nations Environment Assembly in virtual mode on Friday.

Yuri Jain of Isha Outreach presented the 'Save Soil Movement' and was invited to speak during the ongoing 'Faith for Earth Dialogue.' “Soil degradation is a worldwide phenomenon. Sixtytwo per cent of Indian soil is turning into sand. Africa could lose two-thirds of its arable lands by 2030, the US has already lost 50% of its top soil, Europe has 75% of its soil with insufficient organic content,” he said. He said experts say with the current rate of soil degradation, 90 per cent of earth's soil could be degraded by 2050.

He highlighted the need to address the root- cause of food and water scarcity, climate-change, loss of biodiversity.

