Pakistan mosque bombing toll rises to 56 dead, 194 wounded -hospital

The death toll from a suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 56, a hospital official said.

The Lady Reading Hospital, where most of the victims of Friday's explosion were brought, said in a statement that 194 people were also brought in wounded.

