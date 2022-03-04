Left Menu

Pakistan mosque bombing toll rises to 56 dead, 194 wounded -hospital

Reuters | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The death toll from a suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 56, a hospital official said.

The Lady Reading Hospital, where most of the victims of Friday's explosion were brought, said in a statement that 194 people were also brought in wounded.

