Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine in heavy fighting but a huge blaze in a building on the site was put out. Russian forces also bombarded Ukraine's capital Kyiv and surrounded several other cities. * No damage to reactors No damage was done to the reactors at the Zaporozhzhia plant after a projectile hit a nearby building on the site, U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said. He thought the projectile was Russian. Russia's defence ministry blamed the attack on Ukrainian saboteurs.

* Ukraine says it halts Russian advance into port city Ukraine has halted an advance by Russian troops into the port of Mykolayiv, said an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The city's mayor reported fighting there as Russian forces entered. * Kyiv rocked by blasts

More than a dozen explosions were heard in Kyiv and air raid sirens wailed. * No to no-fly zones over Ukraine NATO allies rejected Ukraine's demand for no-fly zones, saying such a direct intervention would lead to an even more brutal war, but EU countries - many of them also in NATO - said they were weighing more sanctions on Russia.

* Kremlin calls for Russian national unity "Now is not the time to divide, now is the time for all to unite, be together, and unite of course around our president." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

* UN rights body backs war crimes probe The U.N. Human Rights Council overwhelmingly backed a resolution condemning alleged rights violations by Russia in Ukraine and setting up a commission to investigate them. * Russia curbs access to foreign news websites Russia's communications watchdog restricted access to several foreign news organisations' websites including the BBC and Deutsche Welle for spreading "false information". Russia's parliament also approved a law imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake" information about the armed forces. * QUOTES WHAT INTERNATIONAL LAW? "When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities... it's difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, without giving evidence of the rape claim. WORSE TO COME "The days to come are likely to be worse, with more deaths, more suffering and more destruction," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. *MARKETS: Rouble, stocks slide, oil jumps

Global stocks fell and the rouble slipped back towards record lows while oil, gold, metal and grain prices jumped in response to developments in Ukraine. (Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)