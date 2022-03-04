Left Menu

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan re-elected as CPI(M) state secretary in Kerala

CPI(M) leader and politburo member, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Friday re-elected as the state secretary of the party in Kerala for the third consecutive term in the last day of the party's state conference.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:25 IST
CPI-M Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
CPI(M) leader and politburo member, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was on Friday re-elected as the state secretary of the party in Kerala for the third consecutive term in the last day of the party's state conference. Party also elected a new state Secretariat and state committee. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and five ministers are included in the 17 member State Secretariat including one woman.

Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law and state minister PA Muhammad Riyas also inducted into the Secretariat. Yechury also said that in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, five ministers including a woman are incorporated in the 17 member State Secretariat. "Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law and state minister PA Muhammad Riyas also inducted into the Secretariat," he added.

While addressing the media, Balakrishnan expressed his happiness over being selected as the party's state secretary. He said, "A secretary can be elected up to three times. The party's state committee has expressed confidence in me for the third time. I agree with that. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had put my name on the committee."

The CPIM state conference elected an 88-member state committee. One more will be selected later. Two were selected as invitees and 6 as special invitees. A 17-member state secretariat was also elected. Eight new people were added to the secretariat. This is the first time in many years that so many new people have been included.

Party's state secretary also said that the number of women on the state committee has increased. An additional three women are included. He further stated, "The party-state committee has elected 175 delegates to the Party Congress which will be held on next month." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

