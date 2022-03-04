Australian High Commissioner visits Southern Naval Command
Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday visited the Southern Naval Command and held discussions to explore avenues to enhance the cooperation between the two countries.
The Navy said the Australian High Commissioner and the delegation interacted with Rear Admiral T V N Prasanna, the Chief Staff Officer (Training) of Headquarters, Southern Naval Command.
''...held discussions to explore avenues to enhance the cooperation between the countries. The delegation also visited the Naval training facility Damage Control Training Facility at Naval Base,'' the Navy said in a release.
The Navy said the visit to Southern Naval Command has consolidated bilateral relations and enhanced the defence cooperation between India and Australia.
Earlier in the day, the High Commissioner had called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and held discussions on the possibilities in various sectors, including in the southern state's industry and tourism.
