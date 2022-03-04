Pleas challenging minimum age criteria to apply for DJ post: HC defers DHJS exam by 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court Friday deferred by four weeks the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS) Examination-2022, which was to be held on March 20, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 35 years fixed for applying for the post of the district judge.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and S K Jain issued notice to the administrative side of the Delhi High Court, through its Registrar, and Delhi government's Department of Law and Justice and asked them to respond to the petitions.

While the last date of filling online application form was March 12, the Preliminary Exam was scheduled for March 20.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 7.

The petitioners, who are practicing advocates and aspirants of the exam, challenged the February 8 notification by the Department of Law and Justice by which the minimum age limit for appearing in the DHJS exam from the Bar has been introduced by amending the earlier recruitment Rules.

The fixation of the lower age limit is violative of the right to equality enshrined under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, the petitioners contended.

The petitioners were represented through senior advocates A S Chandiok and Mohit Mathur.

The petitions, filed through various advocates including Addtya Kapoor, Kushal Kumar, Piyush Sanghi, and Erudite legal law firm, said the provisions of the Constitution nowhere stipulate the minimum age as 35 years for appointment on the post of the district judge.

''Article 233 of the Constitution demonstrates that the qualification for being appointed as a district judge is the practice as an advocate or pleader of not less than seven years and if recommended by the High Court.

''The petitioners hold more than 8 years of established practice and thus are fully qualified as per the provisions of Article 233. Hence, the denial of an opportunity based on age is bad in the eyes of law,'' one of the petitions said.

It said earlier the lower age limit of 35 years was removed from the Rules of DHJS Exam in 2019 and the exam was also advertised in 2019 without any lower age limit for Delhi Higher Judicial Services.

The result of the same was declared in June 2021, whereby only 4 candidates were declared qualified and also recommended for appointment to Delhi Higher Judicial Services, it said.

''But by way of amendment in the Impugned notification, the lower age limit of 35 years has been reintroduced in Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules. It is submitted that the vacancies meant for direct recruitment quota are not getting filled up for want of suitable candidates and accordingly, are lying vacant.

''Therefore, the stipulation of lower age limit by the respondents does not have any reasonable nexus with the object to be achieved,'' it said and sought quashing of the notification.

The plea claimed it was a setback to the rights of the petitioners and other similarly placed candidates/aspirants from the Bar and was ''highly discriminatory''.

''Not only there is a lack of intelligible differentia behind the impugned notification and also the impugned notification is contrary to the practice followed by other States but it also curtails the rights of candidates/ aspirants from the Bar of a fair opportunity of participation, '' it said.

