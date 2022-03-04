Left Menu

Clash for post of panchayat president

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:56 IST
A clash broke out between the cadres of two Dravidian parties - the DMK and the AIADMK workers - for the post of the president of a panchayat on Friday with the tearing up of ballot papers, police said here on Friday.

In the 15-member Annur town panchayat, DMK won seven seats, CPI-M two, Congress and BJP one each and Independents four. In the wake of the clash, election official Eswaran announced cancellation of the polls for the president post and lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, police and election officials rushed to the spot and announced deferment of the election by citing a law and order problem.

In the meantime, there was a ruckus between workers of DMK and its ally CPI-M at Periyanickenpalayam over the allotment of post, the police said.

A huge posse of police was deployed there to prevent a clash.

