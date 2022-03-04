Left Menu

2 arrested for robbery after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Two men were arrested on Friday following an exchange of fire between them and the police in north Delhis Narela area, officials said. In response, the police fired five rounds, during which a bullet hit Sonu on his leg, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:58 IST
Two men were arrested on Friday following an exchange of fire between them and the police in north Delhi's Narela area, officials said. They identified the arrested persons as Sonu (24) and Sunil (33). At around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, a person approached the police patrolling party in Sector 5, Bawana Industrial Area, alleging that he had been robbed off his mobile phone and pointed fingers at two men on a scooter.

The police launched a chase and issued warnings to the duo through a loudspeaker. However, the pillion rider on the scooter opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police too fired three rounds of bullets but they managed to flee, a senior officer said. On Friday, based on a tip-off that the two men were travelling towards Shahpur Garhi village in Narela from the UER-I and UER-II intersection route, the police laid a trap to arrest them, but the two again managed to give the police a slip, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. Their motorcycle slipped and they fell down. However, they recovered and fired three rounds of bullets at the police. In response, the police fired five rounds, during which a bullet hit Sonu on his leg, the DCP said. Later, Sunil was also nabbed, he said. A pistol, two live rounds and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that further interrogation was underway.

