Maha: After Guv, now Danve says Samarth Ramdas guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:07 IST
Maha: After Guv, now Danve says Samarth Ramdas guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji
A few days after several leaders, mainly from the NCP and Shiv Sena, criticized Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for stating that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve waded into the controversy on Friday by backing Koshyari.

Danve said, as per what he had heard, learnt and read, Samarth Ramdas was the guru of the legendary warrior-king, adding that those who disagreed had the right to put forth their stand on the issue and that there was no point in criticizing. Incidentally, Koshyari had later tried to assuage ruffled feathers by stating he had spoken as per the information he had and stood corrected if others knew better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

