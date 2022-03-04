Putin's forces are increasingly hitting civilian population, Germany says
Russian forces in Ukraine are increasingly targeting the civilian population, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts.
"It is clear to see that this war of aggression by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is targeting the civilian population with the most brutal rigor," she told reporters in Brussels.
