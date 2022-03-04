Left Menu

Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state roadways buses on March 8

Updated: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST
Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state roadways buses on March 8
The Rajasthan government has allowed free travel for women in the state roadways buses on March 8. The facility of free travel will be available within the border of the state in all buses except luxury and AC buses according to a government statement. The facility has been extended in view of Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

