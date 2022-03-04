Rajasthan: Free travel for women in state roadways buses on March 8
The Rajasthan government has allowed free travel for women in the state roadways buses on March 8. The facility of free travel will be available within the border of the state in all buses except luxury and AC buses according to a government statement.
