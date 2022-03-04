Left Menu

Maha to enact laws to empower itself on ward delimitation, membership strength

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:26 IST
Maha to enact laws to empower itself on ward delimitation, membership strength
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to enact two laws that would empower the state government to decide on the number of members and ward delimitation in local bodies.

The decision comes in wake of the Supreme Court rejecting the interim report of the state backward commission recommending 27 percent quota to OBCs in local body elections, an official said.

The cabinet has also decided to set up a dedicated commission to compile empirical data on the political backwardness of OBCs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022