Maha to enact laws to empower itself on ward delimitation, membership strength

The Maharashtra cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to enact two laws that would empower the state government to decide on the number of members and ward delimitation in local bodies.

The decision comes in wake of the Supreme Court rejecting the interim report of the state backward commission recommending 27 percent quota to OBCs in local body elections, an official said.

The cabinet has also decided to set up a dedicated commission to compile empirical data on the political backwardness of OBCs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)