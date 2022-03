BRIEF-Fedex Says Made Decision To Suspend All Fedex Services In Russia And Belarus

FedEx Corp:

* FEDEX SAYS MADE THE DECISION TO SUSPEND ALL FEDEX SERVICES IN RUSSIA AND BELARUS

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL SERVICES IN UKRAINE FOR SAFETY OF TEAM MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

