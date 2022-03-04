Left Menu

Rijiju meets Slovakia premier over evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:34 IST
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who is overseeing the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine through Slovakia on Friday called on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic.

The Indian embassy in Slovakia tweeted about the meeting.

Rijiju is among the four Union ministers sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as part of the Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals.

''Hon'ble Minister Kiren Rijiju called on Prime Minister Eduard Heger of the Slovak Republic and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, and expressed gratitude for the help extended in evacuating back to India the Indian nationals who have come from Ukraine,'' the embassy tweeted.

The other ministers who are in the region are Gen V K Singh (retd), Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Over 10,300 Indians have been brought back from Ukraine in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga' since Russia launched a military offensive.

