'We are close', UK envoy to Iran nuclear talks says as Europeans fly home
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on Friday as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers. "We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:36 IST
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are close to reaching an agreement, the chief British envoy said on Friday as she and her French and German colleagues flew home to brief ministers.
"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update Ministers on state of play. Ready to return soon," Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter.
