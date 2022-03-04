U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for his role in the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others, ruling in favor of the federal government.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices sided with the Justice Department's challenge to a 2020 lower court ruling that had upheld Tsarnaev's conviction but overturned his death sentence.

