Besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is running out of food - mayor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:05 IST
The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food after coming under attack by Russian forces for the past five days, its mayor said on Friday. Mayor Vadym Boychenko made a televised appeal for military help and said a humanitarian corridor should be created to evacuate civilians from the southeastern port city.

"We are simply being destroyed," he said. (Reporting ny Nataia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

