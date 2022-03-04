Latvian capital to rename Russian embassy address to Independent Ukraine street
The party coalition govenring Latvia's capital Riga agreed on Friday to change the name of the street where Russia's embassy is located to Independent Ukraine Street, a statement said.
The move followed an announcement on Thursday that Vilnius in neighboring Lithuania will change the name of a street where the Russian embassy is located to Heroes of Ukraine Street.
