Latvian capital to rename Russian embassy address to Independent Ukraine street

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:07 IST
The party coalition govenring Latvia's capital Riga agreed on Friday to change the name of the street where Russia's embassy is located to Independent Ukraine Street, a statement said.

The move followed an announcement on Thursday that Vilnius in neighboring Lithuania will change the name of a street where the Russian embassy is located to Heroes of Ukraine Street.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

